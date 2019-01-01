McMenemy names 24-man Indonesia squad for crunch WCQ opener against Malaysia

38-year-old Beto Goncalves among 24 players called up by Simon McMenemy for the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers next month.

Indonesian have kicked off their preparations for the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualifications by releasing the call up list of 24 players for the upcoming two matches against Malaysia (September 5) and (September 10), both being played at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Jakarta.

The training camp will start two weeks before the first of those matches commence, on August 21 with the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor being chosen as the location of the camp. Head coach Simon McMenemy explained the selection of players and at the same time, stressed that Indonesia will look to begin on a positive note.

"After discussions with my assistants as well as the scouting done in Liga 1, we've decided to call up 24 players. We want players who can be role models, players who can listen to instructions as well as play in the system that we want. Of course we also took players who have good tactical knowledge and can adapt to different formations and positions.

"The first two matches that we have are local derbies where the key is for us to control our emotions. It is important not to concede in these two early matches and we need to keep our concentration for 90-95 minutes. I've being on the opponent side against Indonesia at GBK and the feeling coming out of the tunnel is something else.

"The atmosphere can play a big impact. We cannot expect to win just on our own as we also need undivided support from the fans. It is a collective responsibility to win in these two early matches," said McMenemy in his statement published on PSSI website.

Malaysian fans will be familiar with some of the players McMenemy called up like Andik Vermansah, Evan Dimas and Ferdinand Sinaga who have all played in the Malaysia in the at various times.

Indonesia are drawn in Group G alongside three other Southeast Asian rivals in Malaysia, and . Host of the last Asian Cup, United Arab Emirates completes the cast in the group. The matches involving the neighbouring will be one to watch and GBK is expected to be filled to the brim particularly for those.

Players in full:

Goalkeeper: Andritany Ardhiasa, Awan Setho, Angga Saputra

Defender: Ricky Fajrin, Hansamu Yama, Otavio Dutra, Yanto Basna, Yustinus Paew, Johan Alfarizi, Andika Wijaya, Victor Igbonefo

Midfielder: Andik Vermansah, Evan Dimas, Rizky Pora, Manahati Lestusen, Rizky Pellu, Stefano Lilipaly, Zulfiandi, Irfan Jaya, Irfan Bachdim, Greg Nwokolo

Striker: Ferdinand Sinaga, Beto Goncalves, Osas Saha

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram