McKennie forced out of USMNT win over Ecuador with ankle injury

The Schalke midfielder was foced off with what looked to be a serious ankle injury in the second half of Thursday's win

The U.S. national team earned a 1-0 win over on Thursday, but it may have come at a cost as midfielder Weston McKennie was forced out of the match in the second half with an ankle injury.

The midfielder has enjoyed something of a breakout season in the even as his club has struggled to the point of finding itself in a relegation battle.

That form has seen the 20-year-old also become a key member of the squad.

Thursday's match was his first under new manager Gregg Berhalter, who chose to use McKennie in an advanced role in his midfield, playing beside Christian Pulisic and in front of Wil Trapp in a three-man setup.

His night came to a crushing end just over an hour in however.

Having put in a workman-like showing, at one point making an 80-yard recovery run to kill off an Ecuador attack, the midfielder appeared to severely roll his ankle as he came down to ground from an aerial challenge on Felipe Caicedo.

After leaving the pitch the midfielder was carried off on a stretcher, leading to fears that the injury could see him miss time for both club and country.

The USA will be back in action Tuesday against , while Schalke face a crucial tie with fellow struggler to close out the month of March.

Weston McKennie being taken off on a stretcher. Hate to see that, hopefully it’s just an ankle sprain. Would imagine he’s out for the Chile match, and at minimum a few weeks. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/6O8nUberqg — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) March 22, 2019

The USA will be back in action Tuesday against Chile, while Schalke face a crucial tie with fellow struggler Hannover to close out the month of March.

Depending on the outcome, it could be a major blow to both teams, with the midfielder set to undergo tests on the knock.

"We’re going to get an x-ray and an MRI," Berhalter said after the match. "We believe it’s a sprained ankle."

Schalke has just nine matches left in its Bundesliga season to ensure survival in the German top flight, while Tuesday's match represents a rate chance for Berhalter's side to play together ahead of the Gold Cup this summer as the USA looks to rebound from the disaster of missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Article continues below

Midfield teammate Tyler Adams offered his support after the match and says he's sure the midfielder will bounce back.

"He’ll keep his head up and he’ll come back stronger," Adams said. "But in the end we’ll have to hope it’s nothing serious."