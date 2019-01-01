McGowan signs on with Sydney FC to set up sibling derby

The two brothers have put pen to paper with rival clubs

Sydney FC have signed Australian defender Ryan McGowan on a two-season deal to set up a derby showdown with his younger brother Dylan.

Ryan, 29, is set for his first taste of the A-League having played the majority of his senior career abroad.

From stints in and the to and , the 20-time capped Socceroo is eager to return to playing his football Down Under.

“I’m excited to be coming back to and to be playing my first A-League football,” McGowan said.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity, especially to be joining the reigning A-League champions.

"Sydney FC’s success in recent years speaks volumes about the type of club it is and I needed no convincing to sign.”

The Sky Blues' latest signing comes in the wake of local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers securing the services of Ryan's brother, Dylan.

While now united off the pitch, the pair will face some serious conflict on it when they come face to face in the Sydney derbies this season.

“It’s going to be great to have my brother living in the same city once again,” he said.

Article continues below

“I’ve heard and seen so much about the Sydney derbies over the years and I can’t wait to play in one.

“It will be extra special having Dylan play in the game as well."

McGowan is Steve Corica's second addition this week with former Wanderers attacking midfielder Alexander Baumjohann also sealing a controversial switch.