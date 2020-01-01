Mbokani nets winner, Seck scores own goal as Antwerp edge past Sporting Charleroi

The DR Congo international and the 28-year-old Senegal defender endured mixed fortunes at Bosuilstadion

Dieumerci Mbokani found the back of the net while Abdoulaye Seck scored an own goal as Royal Antwerp secured a 2-1 victory over Charleroi in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Mbokani was handed his 19th league start of the season and utilized the opportunity to score his eighth goal and helped his side secure all three points at Bosuilstadion, despite Seck turning the ball into his own net.

Both sides aimed to score early goals in the game but the opener did not come until the 51st minute when Seck powered home his strike past his own goalkeeper to hand Charleroi the lead.

Cristian Benavente levelled proceedings for Antwerp in the 73rd minute after receiving a timely assist from Simen Kristiansen Jukleroed.

With 10 minutes left to full-time, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Mbokani scored the winning goal.

The victory moved Ivan Leko’s men to the fourth spot on the league table after accruing 31 points from 19 games.

Mbokani featured for the duration of the game along with Seck while international Nana Ampomah made way for Koji Miyoshi in the 57th minute.

Burundi national team captain Saido Berahino was brought on for Lucas Ribeiro while international Modou Diagne played for 80 minutes before he was replaced by Joris Kayembe Ditu, but they could not help Charleroi avoid defeat.

Mbokani has now featured in 22 games for Antwerp across all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Seck, meanwhile, has now featured in 18 league games for the Great Old and has scored two goals this season.

The Senegal defender will hope to deliver a better performance for Antwerp in their next league game against Mechelen on January 10.

Mbokani will be expected to continue his impressive form in front of goal for the Great Old in the encounter.

The forward has been with Antwerp since the summer of 2018 after leaving Rissian Premier League club Dynamo Kyiv.