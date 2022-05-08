'Mbappe more complete than Haaland' - Barcelona star Pique compares 'potential Ballon d'Or winners'

Kylian Mbappe is a "more complete" player than Erling Haaland, according to Barcelona star Gerard Pique, who has described both men as potential Ballon d'Or winners.

Mbappe has already won multiple titles at both club and international level at the age of 23, including four Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup, having began his career at Monaco before completing a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Haaland, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, and both men are being touted for transfers at the end of the current campaign.

Mbappe or Haaland - who is better?

Real Madrid has been named as the most likely next destination for Mbappe if he leaves PSG this summer, with the French giants yet to tie him down to a contract extension.

Haaland has also been linked with Madrid, but Manchester City are reportedly leading the race for his signature, and Pique has assessed the future potential of both men.

The Barca defender can see the duo winning a Golden Ball respectively at some stage, but he feels Mbappe is a more well-rounded player due to his ability to play in a number of different positions.

"They are two of the best players right now," Pique said on the Sky Sports YouTube channel The Overlap. They are very young and they both have the potential for the Ballon d’Or for sure.

"I think Haaland is more a pure striker, very strong and scores a lot of goals. Mbappe is a more complete player - can play as a winger or striker. I didn’t have the opportunity to play against Haaland, I played against Mbappe. It’s difficult to choose.”

The Spaniard also believes that Barca have two players on their books that are destined to reach the top of the game in Pedri and Gavi.

Pique said of his fellow countrymen: "I think Pedri has a chance [of being the best in the world], Gavi is also very good for his age.

"We have great talents here at Barcelona right now. They have to grow and they will be better but still right now they are very good.”

Pique went on to weigh in on the career of his former team-mate at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, comparing his time at Old Trafford with that which he spent at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford for a second spell last summer after successful stints at Real Madrid and Juventus, having initially made his name in Manchester between 2003 and 2009.

Asked which version of Ronaldo was the best between his first spell at United and his time at Madrid, Pique replied: "In Manchester he was more of a winger so he focused more on the show, the spectacular. In Madrid he started to play as a striker, he was a finisher and scored so many goals.

"He was so important for the success of Real Madrid winning the Champions League and some leagues. So, maybe the Madrid [Ronaldo] because he won more titles.”

