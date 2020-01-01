Mbane and Simpore score as Dinamo-BSUPC thrash Metiefang's Bobruichanka

The leaders extended their impressive winning run in the Belarus top-flight as they put the visitors to the sword on Saturday

's Bambanani Mbane and Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore continued with their fine form as they scored in Dinamo-BSUPC's 7-0 victory over 10-woman Bobruichanka on Saturday.

Mbane and Simpore added to their goal tallies this season as the Belarusian giants resumed action (after their two-week break) on a high since their last encounter against Zorka-BDU which ended 3-0.

The hosts started on the front foot as Hanna Pilipenko beautifully set up Simpore to open the lead in the eighth minute after her initial header went wide and she also missed a sitter in quick succession.

In the 24th minute, Vita Nikolaenko teed up Anastasiya Linnik to double the lead for Dinamo before Anastasia Shlapakova grabbed a third of the match off Pilipenko's assist nine minutes later.

After the restart at Minsk Stadium, Dinamo continued from where they left off in the first half as Linnik bagged her second and her side's fourth of the match from the spot in the 52nd minute.

The worse befell the visitors as they were reduced to 10 players after 's Sorelle Metiefang was sent off in the 63rd minute after bagging two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Leveraging on their numerical advantage, Mbane, who replaced Nikolaenko in the 55th minute moment after Yuliya Slesarchik's brilliant shot off Anastasia Novikova's pass to ensure the fifth goal.

Substitute Kristina Tikhovodova, who came on in the 67th minute, set up Mbane in front of the box to blast home the sixth before substitute Viktoriya Valyuk sealed the win two minutes from time.

Simpore's goal was her sixth in five games for Dinamo and, the Burkina Faso star, who was taken off in the 71st minute, while Banyana star Mbane has now scored four goals in six matches.

Besides Simpore and Mbane, Cameroon defender Claudia Dabda lasted for the duration as the African trio propelled their side's win.

The victory takes Yury's ladies three points clear at the summit, while Neman in second, face third-placed Minsk on Sunday.

Dinamo will hope to extend their lead at the top when they visit second-placed Neman in the next league encounter on June 19.