Mazeed Ogungbo: Arsenal hand Nigeria prospect first professional contract

The teenage left-back is highly rated at the Emirates Stadium and has signed his first professional deal with the North London outfit

Mazeed Ogungbo has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, the Premier League side have announced.

The left-back, who has been with the North London outfit since 2019, put pen to paper on a professional deal on Tuesday and he is expected to continue his development under coach Kevin Betsy.

Due to his abilities, he is highly regarded as one of the brightest talents in Arsenal’s youth ranks.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the 18-year-old made 14 appearances for Arsenal's under-18 team.

“Mazeed Ogungbo has signed his first professional contract,” a statement from the Arsenal website read.

“The 18-year-old defender delivered a number of promising performances throughout 2020/21, making 14 appearances for our under-18s and featuring twice for our under-23s.

“A Republic of Ireland youth international, Ogungbo is naturally a left-back but has also stepped up to play as a central defender.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to congratulate Mazeed on his first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development.”

In his response, Ogungbo thanked the club for giving him the opportunity while stating his delight for what the future holds for him at the North London outfit.

“I'm just so excited and so grateful to Arsenal that they've given me this opportunity,” he said.

"To be able to extend my time here is a real honour and I'm really excited for what the future holds here."

He becomes the ninth player of Nigerian descent in Arsenal’s reserves. Others are Tim Akinola, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Tolaji Bola, Miguel Azeez, Ovie Ejeheri, James Olayinka, Zach Awe and Netherland youth international Joel Ideho.

While hoping to be a regular face in Betsy’s squad in the 2021-22 campaign, he would hope to emulate Alex Iwobi, Arthur Okonkwo and Folarin Balogun as Nigerians who progressed from the youth ranks to Arsenal’s first team.

Betsy’s side begin their campaign versus Dmitri Halajko’s West Ham United on Monday, August 16 at the London Stadium.

Article continues below

Born in Ireland to Nigerian parents, Ogunbo has represented the Europeans at youth level.

Even at that, he remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.