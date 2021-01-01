‘May the best man win’ – Maguire relishing Kane battle as title target is set for Man Utd

The Red Devils skipper is looking forward to locking horns with an England colleague and has reiterated a desire to secure major silverware

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has sounded a “may the best man win” battle cry ahead of a meeting with Tottenham striker Harry Kane on Sunday, with the two England colleagues preparing to lock horns.

The Red Devils and Spurs are both harbouring top-four ambitions heading into the final weeks of the 2020-21 campaign, with Jose Mourinho’s men looking to replicate the heroics that saw them claim a 6-1 victory at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.

Maguire is eager to ensure that there is no repeat of that outcome when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head to north London, but is aware that international team-mate Kane – who has netted a Golden Boot-leading 19 Premier League goals this term – is set to present him with the toughest of challenges.

What has been said?

Maguire has told United’s official website on trying to contain one of the most fearsome forwards in world football: “I want to play in the biggest games possible against the best players; that’s why I joined this club. Harry [Kane] is one of those.

“I know him from England really well. He’s a top striker, one of the best in the world and he does it season after season, scores goals after goals.”

Maguire, who will be looking to line up alongside Kane when England go in search of European Championship glory this summer, added: “He'll be ready for battle and I'll be ready for battle. May the best man win.”

“It's not just individuals; it's a team effort. As a defensive unit we've got to be strong, go there and get a clean sheet and give the team the best opportunity to win the game.”

Maguire’s ultimate ambition

Edging out Spurs would see United take another giant step towards hitting their target of securing Champions League qualification for 2020-21, with the Europa League presenting them with an alternative route to elite continental competition.

Maguire is among those to have talked up the need for the Red Devils to get back on the trophy trail this season, but the 28-year-old admits that restoring domestic dominance remains the ultimate target for those at Old Trafford.

The commanding centre-half said of ambitions on the red half of Manchester and the progress being made under Solskjaer: “I think the improvement will be shown from this year to last year.

“That was the main aim: to improve on last year. We need to beat the points tally and if we finish above third [last year’s position] then obviously that's even better.

Article continues below

“At this club, we want to be winning the Premier League,” Maguire said, “but we also know that we've got a lot of improvement to be made to enable that. That's what we're striving to do. We need to kick on for the remaining games.”

“I’m definitely excited. It's a major part of the season and it’s where you make the memories and the big moments whether it's in the Cup or the league. I'm pretty sure when you look back on your career and you look at the [big] games, the majority of them come at the end of the season.”

Further reading