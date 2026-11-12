Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United start date revealed as new boss faces just three days with his squad before Liverpool trip

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Mauricio Pochettino is expected to start work as Manchester United head coach next Thursday, leaving him just three days on the training ground before his first game in charge at Anfield. The 54-year-old will take the United States through both legs of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti before flying to Manchester to replace the sacked Michael Carrick.

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Pochettino to finish USMNT duties first

Pochettino will see out the international break with the United States before taking over at Old Trafford, where Carrick was sacked on Thursday after a run of one win in 11 games in all competitions. United are in the Premier League relegation zone and 17th in the Champions League table.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pochettino will leave the US after the second leg against Haiti in Cincinnati, which is set to finish at around 2am UK time next Wednesday. He is then expected to reach Manchester later that day and begin his duties at Carrington next Thursday.

Three days to prepare for Liverpool

That timeline would give Pochettino just three days with his new squad before United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday. BBC Sport also reports that he is likely to be in his post by November 19 at the latest.

United have agreed personal terms with the Argentine and have reportedly established a framework with US Soccer to buy him out of his four-year contract, which contains a £7.4 million release clause. He is also expected to bring several members of his long-standing backroom staff with him to Old Trafford.

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Pochettino to face media before Haiti double-header

United and US Soccer have agreed that Pochettino will oversee both games against Haiti before ending his time in charge of the national team. He is due to speak to the media at the US training base just outside Atlanta at 2.15pm (UK time) on Friday, before the first leg kicks off in Kingston, Jamaica, at 9.30pm on Saturday.

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The 54-year-old has won 21 of his 35 matches as USMNT boss and led them into the World Cup knockout stages earlier this year, before a round-of-16 exit against Belgium.

Anfield debut awaits Pochettino

Pochettino will return to English football with plenty of Premier League experience, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

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His first task will be to lift a struggling United side at Anfield next Sunday, with very little time to work with his players.