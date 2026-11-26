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Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk regarding a potential new contract for Bruno Fernandes despite the captain’s starring role in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Sporting CP. The Portuguese midfielder returned to his former stomping ground to net a vital brace, but his manager insists that immediate results on the pitch remain the absolute priority over boardroom negotiations.

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Pochettino addresses Fernandes contract speculation

The United manager has insisted that there are currently no active discussions regarding a contract extension for Fernandes. This stance follows recent revelations from the player himself, who admitted that while a formal proposal has been made, he has opted to put all talks on ice to avoid distractions during a difficult period for the team. Speaking after a pulsating Champions League encounter in Lisbon, the Argentine coach made it clear that the club’s primary objective is to climb the table rather than focusing on individual deal renewals.

"There is no conversation about that," Pochettino told Sport TV, as quoted by O Jogo. "He has been playing for many years and understands this sport well. Therefore, now we are going to concentrate on winning games and improving our performance."

High praise for the Red Devils' talisman

The stalemate at the Jose Alvalade Stadium was defined by the brilliance of Fernandes, who refused to celebrate after scoring twice against the club where he made his name. Pochettino was full of praise for his leader, highlighting the importance of having such an influential figure in the dressing room during this transitional phase..

The manager was quick to label the Portuguese international as a "world-class" talent who continues to set the standard for the rest of the squad. "Bruno is a star, an extraordinary player with a lot of experience. He is our captain and we hope he continues scoring goals to help us win matches," he noted.

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Reflecting on a chaotic night in Lisbon

The match at the Estadio Jose Alvalade was a typical Champions League rollercoaster, featuring penalties, a bizarre goal involving a tuft of grass, and a late acrobatic strike from Suarez. Pochettino admitted to feeling a sense of frustration that his side did not leave Portugal with all three points, despite the competitive nature of the contest between two attacking sides.

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"Every Champions League match is a game that sometimes gets out of control," the United boss explained. "It was a match where we were very competitive. They were two teams that wanted to win and I think we provided a good spectacle. We left disappointed because I consider that we deserved the victory. After the defeat against Liverpool, it is important to have the feeling that we are on the right path to achieving victories."

Pressure mounts ahead of Brentford clash

United must now swiftly shift their focus back to domestic duties as they prepare for a pivotal showdown against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The clash marks Pochettino’s first home game in charge, with the Argentine boss desperate to finally secure his maiden victory at the helm. Having endured a humbling thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool before battling to an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sporting in Lisbon, Pochettino knows nothing less than three points will do to kickstart his Red Devils reign and ease the growing pressure.