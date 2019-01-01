Davies hoping for Malaysia's AFF Championship form to continue

Defender Matthew Davies has returned to Malaysia's fold for the Airmarine Cup, following his absence during the 2018 AFF Championship.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia right back Matthew Davies is hoping that the Airmarine Cup hosts can perform well in the coming invitational tournament.

The Harimau Malaya will open their campaign against Causeway rivals Singapore on March 20, while the other match will pit Oman against Afghanistan, on the same day. The two match winners will play in the final match three days later, while the losers will play in the third-place decider. All four matches will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

"It's good to get back into the team with the boys, the confidence is high following their amazing run in the . It's good tocome back in this environment again.

"It's important that we up our ranking [through the cup matches] in order to avoid the [2022 World Cup] play-off round. The game against Singapore is important, as is the following encounter. We stand a good chance of getting good results," said the captain, who missed the AFF Championship through an injury.

