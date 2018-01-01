Matildas to host mini-tournament as part of World Cup preparations

A huge coup for Australian football

The Matildas will play host to Argentina, New Zealand and Korea Republic early next year as part of their build-up to the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Set to be a mini-competition much like the Tournament of Nations held in America which Australia won in 2017, the games will be played across three states in February and March.

All four nations involved have qualified for the World Cup making the competition an ideal warm up for the Matildas.

Six matches will be played all up with the games to be split across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Following the tournament, Alen Stajcic's side will also face the USA in April ahead of the World Cup kicking off in June with the Matildas coach pleased with how preparations are shaping up.

"Korea Republic, Argentina, and New Zealand will each offer different challenges for our side which will be fantastic preparation for our group leading up to the tests that await in France," Stajcic said.

“With a match against the United States also set down for April, we are starting to build out a strong schedule for the Westfield Matildas in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’m pleased that, with the assistance of our match partners, we have been able to lock in more games on home soil which will only continue to grow the passion that exists for the Matildas​."

The Matildas have been drawn in Group C for the Women's World Cup alongside Brazil, Jamaica and Italy.