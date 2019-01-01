Matildas star Kerr scores hat-trick in club return after Women's World Cup exit

The superstar has returned to America with a bang

Still reeling from 's premature exit from the Women's World Cup, Sam Kerr has let her football do the talking scoring a hat-trick for Chicago Red Stars on Monday (AEST).

In her first club game back from , the 25-year-old picked up where she left off for her NWSL side as she struck three times to wrap up a 3-2 away win over Orlando Pride.

After opening the scoring in the seventh minute, Kerr would secure her hat-trick in the 55th minute with a stunning solo finish and pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after scoring her second.

The Matildas captain has been in prolific form in front of goal lately, boasting seven goals across her past three games for Chicago.

Despite Australia's early exit from France, Kerr also managed to shine in front of goal at the World Cup, bagging four goals against and scoring five times overall.

Continuing to turn heads for club and country, the attacker has been linked to a big-money move to Chelsea but was quick to brush off those reports last week.

“That’s just media speculating. That popped up yesterday too," Kerr said.

“Everyone’s been speculating about Europe but I’m really happy in the U.S.

“I’m playing well there. I have a great club behind me and I love where I live. That’s just speculation."