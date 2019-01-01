Matildas match moved as Jubilee surface continues to deteriorate

Concerns will be growing for the Sky Blues and the Dragons

Degradation of the surface at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium has seen Football Federation move the Matildas' Cup of Nations opener to Leichhardt Oval just four days before kickoff.

The Matildas will now host New Zealand at the Inner West venue on February 28 with a 7.30pm start, after the first match of the double-header between and is played - kicking off at 4.35pm.

A decision to move the matches comes just days after NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons were forced to move to trial games from Jubilee to WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

"We have been monitoring the quality of the pitch at Kogarah and unfortunately we are not satisfied that it will meet the standard expected for international football by Thursday,” FFA CEO David Gallop said.



"We have a responsibility to players and fans that they will be able to view high-quality football."

Jubilee, which is based in the southern Sydney suburb of Kogarah, has seen extra traffic this summer with Sydney FC's A-League and W-League sides both playing home matches at the venue.

The Sky Blues have no remaining A-League regular season matches at Jubilee but are hoping to host their mid-week Asian games at the venue, with the home fixture versus Korea's Ulsan Hyundai coming up on March 6.

The Dragons are currently scheduled to play their round two clash against the Rabbitohs at Jubilee on March 21.