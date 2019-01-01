Matildas fall to Netherlands in World Cup warm-up

A tough match for the green and gold

The Matildas have been given a stern test before the Women's World Cup with proving too strong in Eindhoven as they claimed a 3-0 friendly win.

Despite creating a number of chances to open the scoring in the first half, found themselves behind heading into the break as the Dutch broke the deadlock in injury time.

Shanice van de Sanden finding the back of the net after a free-kick found the attacker at the far post to awaken a 30,000 strong home crowd.

The Matildas almost replied immediately only for the offside flag to deny captain Sam Kerr an equaliser.

Netherlands would make the most of that missed opportunity at the start of the second half as Vivianne Miedema doubled their lead in the 49th minute.

The young striker darting around Ellie Carpenter at the far post before firing past Lydia Williams.

Van de Sanden all but decided the contest in the 70th minute as she made it 3-0 with a thumping volleyed finish following a corner.

While Ante Milicic's side would continue to carve out chances, the Dutch did enough to keep a clean sheet and wrap up a 3-0 win.

The Matildas must learn from this defeat quickly with the green and gold kicking off their World Cup campaign against on June 9.