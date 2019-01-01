Matildas claim Cup of Nations after Argentina win

A routine victory for the green and gold who claimed more silverware ahead of a busy year

The Matildas have cruised to the inaugural Cup of Nations crown beating 3-0 at AAMI Park on Wednesday night.

Simply needing a draw to seal silverware after beating both New Zealand and Korea Republic, got off to the perfect start with skipper Sam Kerr heading home a corner after just four minutes.

Despite a big gulf in world rankings, Argentina were asking questions of the Matildas' defence early with Lydia Williams almost spilling a shot in the 22nd minute.

Australia would double their lead in the 33rd minute with Alanna Kennedy nodding an Elise Kellond-Knight corner into the back of the net.

After half-time, the green and gold kept up the pressure on an Argentine side performing far better than they did in previous losses to Korea Republic and New Zealand.

Caitlin Ford ultimately wrapping up the result for Australia with an injury-time penalty.

A comfortable 3-0 win handing new Matildas coach Ante Milicic some early silverware as the side turn their attention to the 2019 Women's World Cup in later this year.

The tournament kicks off on June 7 with Australia drawn in Group C alongside , and .