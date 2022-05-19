Departing Matic sends message to Man Utd fans telling them players are 'doing their best' and to 'keep supporting'

Nemanja Matic has urged disgruntled Manchester United fans to “keep supporting the team” despite recent struggles for consistency, with the Serbian midfielder – who is preparing to leave Old Trafford as a free agent – pointing out that underperforming players are “doing [their] best” to put things right.

The Red Devils are destined to end the 2021-22 campaign without Champions League qualification or a major trophy, while their worst ever Premier League points total is about to be posted.

Change is on the way, with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag ready to arrive from Ajax, and Matic hopes that better days lie ahead for an ambitious club that is working hard to get itself back on track after another period of alarming regression.

Will Man Utd be better in 2022-23?

Matic is severing ties with United at the end of his contract, but he has told the club’s official website of those he is leaving behind: “I know that we have had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want the fans to know that, at the training ground, we’re doing our best, and United will come back, for sure.

“It’s going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together.”

What did Matic achieve at Man Utd?

Getty

The 33-year-old midfielder is readying himself for a new challenge after five years with the Red Devils..

He has taken in over 180 appearances during that time, but has been unable to bring a barren run on the silverware front to a close.

While that is a source of frustration, Matic has enjoyed his time in Manchester and hopes he will be fondly remembered by a passionate fan base.

He said on bidding farewell: “I think the fans recognise what I’m doing on the pitch. Also, off the pitch, I try to be an example.

“I tried to be a Manchester United player not only on the pitch but also outside the pitch. I know what this badge means to our supporters, so you need to be an example not only on the pitch.

“I will miss players but not only players, also the staff around the players: the kit man, the physios, the doctors. Everyone. I don’t want to forget someone.

“United has some fantastic people that are working for the club. They are behind the cameras but they are very important for the team. They really like the club and that’s good.

Article continues below

“I’m really happy that I had the opportunity to work with them and, for sure, they will be my friends forever.”

Matic has already been waved off at Old Trafford, having figured in a 3-0 win over Brentford on May 2, and will be hoping to take in one last outing when a side still working under the interim charge of Ralf Rangnick bring the curtain down on their season away at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Further reading