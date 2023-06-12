‘Massively struggling’ – Gary Neville names two transfer priorities for Man Utd amid questions of David de Gea’s future

Gary Neville says Manchester United will be “massively struggling” if they do not sign another goalkeeper and a new striker this summer.

Red Devils expected to be busy

Waiting for takeover saga to end

Comings & goings on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? Another transfer window has opened for business in 2023, with the Red Devils expected to be busy. A long-running takeover saga at Old Trafford is complicating matters slightly, with it unclear whether it will be the Glazer family or somebody else making the funds available for new additions. Whoever is calling the shots, Neville believes there are two areas that Erik ten Hag has to prioritise when it comes to reinforcing collective ranks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Neville has told Metro: “You have got to start with a centre forward and a goalkeeper. If you don’t have those two positions fixed in a football team you are massively struggling. Manchester United are massively struggling particularly up front but it has come to the time where they have to get a top goalkeeper. That cup final [against City] said it to us all. I don’t like mentioning it too much but the second goal shouldn’t have gone in the back of the net. The reality of it is, David de Gea has had a great career at Manchester United, he has been a fantastic goalkeeper. But now is the time for him to be challenged and get someone in to be that No.1. "

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville is also expecting there to be outgoings at Old Trafford in the coming weeks, with there still a number of players on United’s books who have failed to live up to expectations. He added: “There are players who have hung around for quite a bit who have never really hit the standard but you keep thinking it might come and it doesn’t. What Erik ten Hag has done, I do think he has achieved the maximum from that squad, to get them to two cup finals and finish third in the league. There were a few injuries at the end as well and maybe being in all competitions including the Europa League made it tough. But it would be a mistake for them, because these players have been there before, some of them were there under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] where you asked can they make that next step. These players can’t make that next step without significant additions.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? United are heading back to the Champions League in 2023-24, while Carabao Cup glory has brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close, meaning that Ten Hag has plenty of bargaining chips to play when it comes to the pursuit of fresh faces.