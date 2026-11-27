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Celtic manager Martin O'Neill heaped praise on substitute Camilo Duran after the forward's late goal sealed a 2-1 Europa League victory away at Torreense on Thursday night. The dramatic triumph ended the Glasgow giants' 23-year wait for a major European away win against Portuguese opposition while keeping their knockout play-off hopes firmly alive.

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Hoops banish longstanding travel hoodoo

Duran came off the bench to score an 84th-minute winner against second-tier side Torreense at Estadio Dr Magalhaes Pessoa. Celtic had taken an early lead through a Javi Vazquez own goal before Dany Jean swiftly restored parity for the hosts. Snatching maximum points delivered the Hoops' first away victory in Portugal since beating Boavista in April 2003, snapping four successive losses there.

Bench gamble yields decisive breakthrough

Leaving Duran out of the starting XI was a calculated risk given his prolific run since the autumn break, with the attacker scoring nine goals and providing two assists across his past 11 Celtic outings. Having scored or assisted in nine of those matches, the match-winner repeated his impact off the bench against Besiktas.

Speaking to TNT Sports afterwards, O'Neill hailed his forward's contribution: "You always have to keep the faith. [Camilo Duran's] flying, he's a terrific player. He didn't start the game, of course you can gamble like that too. He did the same against Besiktas."

Rare continental milestones boost confidence

Thursday's result also delivered wider landmarks for Celtic, who recorded consecutive wins in a single European campaign for the first time since beating Ferencvaros home and away in 2021-22. The Hoops have also claimed two European away victories in a calendar year for the first time since 2003 after managing just six between 2004 and 2025, while Torreense matched Belenenses' 1962 record by scoring and conceding across their opening five European ties.

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Reflecting on the display, O'Neill added: "I'm just delighted to have won. It keeps us going, if nothing else. From an almost impossible position, we've given ourselves some hope. Despite the fact we had plenty of possession, I thought we could've accelerated [play] a couple of times. We had to take the chance, because the three points were of vital importance."

Fine margins shape qualification battle

Claiming consecutive continental victories leaves Celtic sitting 25th in the league-phase standings, separated from the knockout play-off spots only on goal difference. Both the Hoops and Torreense sit locked among eight sides tied on six points heading into the decisive closing fixtures. Carrying this newfound away resilience into their remaining matches will prove crucial if O'Neill's men are to extend their European run.