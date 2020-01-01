Martial fires first Man Utd hat-trick of the post-Ferguson era

The French forward provided his first career three-goal performance, becoming the first to do so for the club since Robin van Persie

Anthony Martial's hat-trick against is the first in quite a while for as the French forward provided the first three-goal performance since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

The striker provided all three of his side's goals on Wednesday, leading the way in a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Martial opened the scoring just seven minutes into Wednesday's match, firing home a Marcus Rashford assist from a tight angle to get United up and running.

His next finish came just moments before the half-time whistle, as Martial benefitted from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka assist to fire a first-time finish that sent the hosts into the dressing room with a two-goal lead.

Finally, Martial's third came in the 74th minute from another Rashford assist, as the Frenchman chipped goalkeeper Simon Moore, who was in net to replace United loanee Dean Henderson, who was unable to play against his parent club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to remove Martial seven minutes after he completed his hat-trick, bringing in fellow forward Odion Ighalo in the 81st minute.