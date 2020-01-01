Marquinhos 'cannot explain' Monaco and Leipzig collapses as he calls for PSG focus

The Brazil international is hopeful the squad has learned from the recent shock losses

Paris Saint-German captain Marquinhos has called on the squad to regain their focus, following recent losses to and that he says are difficult to explain.

The champions entertain RB Leipzig on Tuesday knowing that defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb to qualify for the knockout stages of the .

PSG have lost twice from their opening three games in Group H, the most recent of which was a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Leipzig.

They fell to defeat after working their way into a winning position courtesy of a goal from Angel Di Maria, and it was a similar story against Monaco on Friday as PSG led 2-0 only to collapse to a 3-2 loss.

Reflecting on the losses to Leipzig and Monaco, Marquinhos said: “It’s something that I cannot explain.

“It should allow us to learn, and tomorrow we must not do what we did against Monaco and Leipzig.

“We have to stay focused from start to finish. We know that in a match it could all come down to one second. We have to show personality.”

PSG have romped to the Ligue 1 title for the past three seasons, but Marquinhos dismissed talk of complacency having crept into the squad.

"We are competitors," the Brazilian said at a press conference on Monday. “Even in training we want to win.

“You don’t get to a Champions League final by clicking your fingers. There are paths to follow, obstacles to overcome.

"If we lose a match, that doesn't mean we don't want to go to the end. If things go wrong, it's not because we don't want to win.

"We are men and everyone knows our goals. They are the same as last year. The goals and the desire are always there, no matter how the season started.”

Neymar appears likely to be thrust into the starting XI against Leipzig, and Marquinhos says his fellow countryman is ready to give his all for the team.

“Ney is very important for us, a leader of the team,” Marquinhos said. “He works as hard as he can and is one of those who will sacrifice himself for the team and everyone will sacrifice themselves for him.”