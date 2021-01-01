Mario Lemina: Why I will give Fulham everything

The Gabon international has disclosed the reason why he owes Scott Parker’s men everything having joined them in August 2020

Mario Lemina has vowed to give Fulham ‘everything’ until the end of the season and that this is for giving him a chance to play in the Premier League again.

Following his inability to break into Southampton’s first team, the 27-year-old – who represented Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season – was shipped to Craven Cottage with an option to buy.

Nonetheless, he has been a key figure in Scott Parker’s squad, playing in 24 English top-flight games with a goal to his credit [against Liverpool].

In a chat with SkySports, the former Juventus and Olympique Marseille star is grateful to the Londoners for another opportunity to star in the English top-flight as well as the club’s fans for their unyielding support.

"I am happy for them to see that I am a really emotional guy. I need to respect the team and myself. I need to be able to go home and look in the mirror and be honest with myself," Lemina said.

"I respect that they give me a chance to play again in the Premier League. I will give everything until the end of the season, that's my job and I will keep going."

He also discussed Fulham’s 1-0 home defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in March, where they were left upset by a debatable decision to disqualify Josh Maja’s goal.

Following VAR replays, the Gabon international was penalised for handball in the build-up despite keeping his arm by his side.

That incident led to the International Football Association Board modifying the handball law from July 1.

Article continues below

The effect from the event led to the IFAB amending the handball law from July 1. Accidental handballs that lead to a teammate scoring a goal or having a goalscoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence.



"Just another bit of bad luck. After my handball, my bad luck, they changed the rules," he added.

"We should have got a point against Tottenham, after that what can I say? We only get bad luck."



Fulham, who have lost all their last four games would be hoping to end their abysmal run when they take on Arsenal in Sunday’s league fixture at the Emirates Stadium.



Boasting 26 points from 32 outings, Parker's side sits in 18th spot on the log.