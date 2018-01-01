Mariners sporting director set to replace Mourinho at Manchester United

The former Red Devils assistant is likely to return to the club, according to reports from the UK

Central Coast Mariners sporting director Mike Phelan is set for a return to the Old Trafford touchline as an assistant coach alongside Jose Mourinho's Manchester United replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Telegraph , Phelan, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's No.2 between 2008 and 2013, will partner forrner Red Devil Solskjaer on the sideline for the rest of the Premier League season as United seek stability following Tuesday's sacking of Mourinho.

United made the decision to sack Mourinho after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left the club 19 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's league leaders and 11 points shy of the Champions League qualification spots.

While the appointment of Solskjaer as interim manager is not yet official, United quickly deleted a post on the club's website announcing the 45-year-old as caretaker , and the Norweigan was also congratulated on the role by his country's prime minister Erna Solberg - a tweet that vanished shortly after being published.

Phelan is currently sporting director of Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners, but still lives in the UK and only heads Down Under a few times a year to oversee their coaching program.

It is not yet known whether Phelan would have to give up his role at the Gosford-based club to take up the post at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 56-year-old Englishman was a part of three Premier League triumphs, a UEFA Champions League title, two League Cup wins and a FIFA Club World Cup alongside United legend Ferguson.

He made a brief foray into solo management in 2016, taking control of Hull City in the Premier League for six months before being sacked and replaced by Marco Silva.