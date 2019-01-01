Mariners players let Mulvey down, says Karacan

The Turkish midfielder admits those on the pitch have to take responsibility for another poor season

Having played in the managerial firestorms of and , Central Coast Mariners midfielder Jem Karacan is all too familiar with the abrupt departure of a coach.

After being recruited by Mike Mulvey in January, Karacan saw the man that brought him to the A-League sacked nearly a fortnight ago after an 8-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix.

While the change of managers has reaped an immediate reward under Alen Stajcic after a dramatic F3 derby win, the 30-year-old has reached out to Mulvey and stressed the players needed to do better during his time at the club.

"I exchanged a couple of messages with him just to thank him for the opportunity to bring me out here in the first place and wished him all the best," Karacan told Goal.

"It’s difficult, I got on really well with Mike and it’s always sad to see anyone lose their job because it’s never nice especially in circumstances like that.

"I think the boys over the course of the season let him down in certain moments and it’s always the manager that loses his job but the players have to take some of the blame."

Karacan, whose impressive CV boasts a season in the English Premier League with Reading and a stint with Turkish giants , is no stranger to a managerial reshuffle.

At Galatasaray in 2015 he was signed by Hamza Hamzaoglu who was sacked early in the season with three different men taking the helm until the end of the campaign with Karacan forced out on loan in pursuit of playing opportunities.

"This has happened many a time for myself now when I was at Reading a few different managers and same at Galatasaray," Karacan said.

"It’s nothing new for myself, you just have to carry on. There’s not much more you can do.

"You’ve got to impress who comes in and prove you’re good enough to stay in the team."

While Karacan is familiar with a change of coaches, in any other league sitting bottom of the table would usually mean a looming relegation.

That's not the case for the Mariners, however, who are set to collect consecutive wooden spoons.

Though conceding it's fortunate relegation isn't in place just yet when it comes to his current club, Karacan believes it's a logical future step for the A-League having experienced first-hand the rollercoaster of battling against it.

"Wherever I’ve played there’s been that relegation and it's something that I personally think will give you that extra bit of motivation- not that we should need it but sometimes those things do push more out of people," he said.

"It’s a difficult one as the A-League is still quite new in terms of every other league in the world really. Eventually, it will get to a stage where the league does consider it.

"It adds to the entertainment for fans and adds more excitement and interest to the league.

"At the moment for us being bottom, it wouldn’t be a great thing! Hopefully in the next season or two when the Mariners push up the table it’ll be something that gets looked at."