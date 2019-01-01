Mariners in 'crisis' but Mulvey won't walk away

A night to forget for club and coach, but can the two continue to work together?

Mike Mulvey concedes Central Coast Mariners have hit crisis point after an 8-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix on Saturday night.

With just one win all season, the Mariners have now conceded 13 goals in their past two games and are destined to claim consecutive wooden spoons.

Facts that leave Mulvey in no doubt about the current climate of the club.

"Is it a crisis? Of course, it's a crisis," Mulvey told Fox Sports post-game.

"The club's just lost 8-2, we lost 5-3 the other week. We're not in a good place.

"Right now you'd be struggling to find any bright spots after tonight.

"Bitterly disappointing, we just gave away goals...it was like Sunday League football to tell you the truth. It was men against boys in that first half."

Despite failing to deliver in his first season with the club, Mulvey isn't about to walk away from his job and has his sights set firmly on next season.

The under-fire coach also calling on fans to stick by him and the club during such tough times.

"I won't quit. I won't walk away. I never walk away from anything," he said.

"Me, myself, I'm going to front up tomorrow. We need to look forward to next season.

"The buck stops with me. The coach puts the players on the park but we've been plagued by individual mistakes and some mistakes are creeping into off-field activities now.

"The only message you can say to the fans is if you want a club to be proud of we all need to band together. Right now you can tell it was a bit of a toxic atmosphere here tonight.

"I don't blame the fans, it's a symptom of where we're at."