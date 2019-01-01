Mariners drop below Campbelltown in latest TPO club rankings

The only A-League side outside of the top ten clubs in Australia...

The latest Australian football club rankings from The Pecking Order (TPO) has seen Central Coast Mariners drop to 15th - below National clubs Campbelltown City and Avondale FC.

While Sydney FC leads the way at the top, closely followed by Perth Glory and Melbourne Victory, the Mariners poor recent record has seen them become the only A-League side outside the top 10.

In their place, Bentleigh Greens, who have often impressed in the FFA Cup, round out the top 10 current clubs in Australian football.

Inside the top 10, Glory have overtaken Victory in second, while Western Sydney Wanderers have replaced Wellington Phoenix in seventh.

NPL clubs APIA Leichhardt, Heidelberg United, Avondale, Sydney Olympic and Campbelltown all sit just outside of the top 10 and are ranked higher than the Mariners.

TPO's meticulously-curated rankings are updated every week and are the result of collected data from over 100,000 games, 1000 clubs and 40 years of Australian football.

Do you agree with the current rankings?

Check out TPO's site and full rankings here.