Mariners attacker Hoole signs for NPL club

A surprise move for the former Newcastle Jet

Northern NSW National Premier League outfit Broadmeadow Magic have secured the surprise signature of Andrew Hoole after his Central Coast Mariners contract expired.

The 25-year-old had spent two seasons with the Mariners following stints with Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC - making 137 A-League appearances overall.

Hoole's most recent season wasn't without its drama with the Mariners omitting him from their squad in March for disciplinary issues.

The attacking midfielder represented Broadmeadow as a junior before being signed by the Jets and has been cleared to play for the NPL side ahead of their match against Edgeworth on Sunday.

Magic are coached by former Socceroo Ruben Zadkovich and he's happy to see Hoole return to the club.

"He played with a lot of those boys and grew up with some, so he's a Magic boy and it will be good to have one of our own come back," Zadkovich said.

"The boys are all excited and it will give them a lift as well."

Hoole could now line up alongside brother Matthew, who also plays for Broadmeadow.