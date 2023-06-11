Man Utd star Marcus Rashford splits from childhood sweetheart & fiancée Lucia Loi just two months after paying £240k to rent a plane for New York trip

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has reportedly split from childhood sweetheart and fiancée Lucia Loi just over a year after getting engaged.

Rashford and Lucia Loi split up

Couple got engaged in May last year

Rented private jet to fly to New York during international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Just two months ago, the United forward had flown to New York with his fiancée renting a 125-seater Boeing 737 plane for £240,000, after pulling out of the England squad due to a knock during the international break.

The couple got engaged in May 2022, but recently ended their relationship on mutual terms, according to The Sun. The relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United star had been dating Lucia Loi since they were 15 years old and they have known each other since they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On the pitch, the 2022-23 campaign proved to be Rashford's best yet for United as he recorded 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions. The club triggered their one-year extension option on the England international in December to tie him down until 2024, and talks are reportedly ongoing over a new long-term contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Earlier this week, Rashford jetted off to Miami, Florida for a holiday. He is expected to join the Manchester United squad for their pre-season training next month before they play a host of friendlies in Edinburgh and in the US.