Marcus Joseph strike helps Gokulam Kerala outfox Churchill Brothers

Gokulam Kerala moved to the fourth spot in I-League and have a game in hand over the top three...

Marcus Joseph's solo strike helped cruise to a win against on Sunday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

The hosts were dominant but had their work cut out to beat a resolute backline. Marcus Joseph was finally able to get in behind and slot home in the 38th minute.

The win helped the Malabarians move to fourth place with 13 points from eight games. They have a game in hand over the top three teams.

Both sides showed intent to score right from the off but it was the home side that looked more comfortable on the ball. However, their final third output left a lot to be desired as the Malabarians' front line wasted the chances they created.

After an extended period of pressure in the final third, the hosts unlocked the resolute Churchill defence in the 38th minute, Haroon Amiri picked up the ball in the centre of the park and fed Marcus Joseph into the box with a sublime, defence-splitting pass. The Gokulam Kerala striker struck a powerful shot that left Churchill, keeper, helpless. The hosts finally had the goal advantage they were looking before the half-time whistle.

The visitors head coach brought on Socrates Pedro in place of Robert Primus at the break as they chased the game.

It was the hosts that continued threaten as the play resumed. Nathaniel Garcia threatened the Churchill defence twice. Firstly, when he cut inside from the left flank, skipped past two players and sent his shot towards the goal but the keeper kept it out. Secondly, a free-kick from the right-hand side missed the head of Henry Kisekka in the centre of the box by inches and Churchill was allowed to clear.

Churchill looked bereft of ideas in and around the hosts' box. A header from the centre of the box from an Akash Sangan free-kick flew wide and Ubaid CK continued to be without work in between the sticks.

Joseph nearly doubled his lead and claimed a two-goal cushion and continued to look like the most likely source of goals for Gokulam. At the hour-mark, he met a cross from the right flank with a flying header from inside the box but his header went over the bar. The Trinidadian striker also had a soft penalty shout waved away when he went down under the challenge of Churchill centre-back Abu Bakr.

Abu Bakr later received a second yellow for a bad challenge and Churchill were reduced to 10 men, making it easy for the hosts. The impotent attack of the visitors failed to find a way back into the game and the hosts secured an important win at home.