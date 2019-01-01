Marconi seals partnership with Borussia Dortmund

The German giants have teamed up with the Sydney-based club

In a big coup for Club Marconi, the National Premier League outfit has formed an official partnership with side .

Former German international and current Dortmund ambassador, Karl Heinz Riedle, was at Bossley Park over the weekend as the two sides announced the deal to join forces.

The partnership will mainly involve Dortmund coaching staff coming to Marconi during school holidays and selecting three junior players to travel to for more intensive training with the club.

The unique pairing is the first of its kind in for Borussia, who have already teamed up with clubs across , Singapore and .

From Marconi's perspective, the long-term aim of the partnership is to have a player from the club one day 'make it' in the Bundesliga.

“Borussia Dortmund is the perfect fit with our club philosophy. They are a club that develop their own players, they focus very much on producing their own, that fits perfectly with what we are doing at Club Marconi," Marconi football chairman Robert Carniato said.

“Like Borussia Dortmund, our purpose is to provide a career path for our young players, this partnership will enable us to offer that internationally.

“Our coaches will benefit greatly, learning from Borussia Dortmund this can only benefit our players in the future as the knowledge is passed down."

Dortmund meanwhile are excited to branch out Down Under for the first time and are no stranger to Aussie players with Ned Zelic, Mitch Langerak and Mustafa Amini previously connected to the club.

“This is a milestone and marks a new chapter in the growth of our international story and most importantly into the history books of our club to have a partnership in Australia," Borussia’s Chief Operating Officer Carsten Cramer said.

"We are pleased and are delighted to welcome Club Marconi into our black and yellow BVB family."

Marconi finished sixth in the NSW NPL last season after securing promotion back to the state's top-flight having been relegated in 2015.

Club Marconi was founded in 1956 with Marconi joining the National Soccer League in 1977 and were crowned champions of that competition four times.