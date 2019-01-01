Marco Kurz snubbed by Adelaide United chairman as he seeks to discuss coaching future

The future of the Reds coach is still up in the air

Adelaide United boss Marco Kurz is in the dark about his coaching future after revealing he has been ignored by chairman Piet van der Pol.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, the German tactician said he contacted Van der Pol about his future at the club four weeks ago.

Astonishingly, Kurz is still yet to receive a reply or call back from Van der Pol about the club's short and long-term plans with only six regular season games left before the finals series begins.

"I'm still waiting for [Van der Pol] to contact me as promised," Kurz said.

"I left him a message four weeks ago...it was on the 21st of February and I'm still waiting for a call back.

"That's the situation. I have a lot of points to discuss with him - not only my personal future but also the goal for the club.

"I would like to understand what the goal for the season is and I want to know what is the long-term goal for the club.

"I would like to know for the benefit for the players, the supporters, the sponsors and the whole Adelaide United family."

The World Game has reported that Kurz was favourite to take the reins at Brisbane Roar next season, but the 49-year-old denied any contact with the club.

Goal's Covert Agent predicted Kurz to leave Adelaide more than two months ago and also revealed recent tension between the coach and football director Ante Kovacevic over a transfer window bungle.

The Reds are currently are sitting fifth in the A-League table - equal on points with fourth-placed Wellington Phoenix.

However, seventh-placed Newcastle Jets are only five points behind the South Australians and are making a late charge for a top six berth.

Adelaide faces a tough battle to get a result on Friday night as they host league leaders Perth Glory at Coopers Stadium.