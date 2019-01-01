Marco Kurz expresses interest in Melbourne City coaching job

The departing German could be headed across the border next season

Marco Kurz has reportedly expressed an interest in coaching Melbourne City with current incumbent Warren Joyce under pressure to retain his job next season.

The German tactician, who will be leaving Adelaide United at the end of the season, enlisted a representative to contact City about taking the head role, according to The World Game.

Kurz was informed by Reds chairman Piet van der Pol on Wednesday that his contract would not be renewed for next season despite winning the FFA Cup in October and being on course to qualify for the A-League finals.

He has been linked with the coaching jobs at Sydney FC and more recently Brisbane Roar, but it's Joyce's position at Melbourne City that the 49-year-old is thinking about

Joyce has been at the helm of City since being appointed by City Football Group in 2017 - with the club bowing out in last season's semi-finals and currently having an inconsistent A-League campaign.

The Englishman has had several clashes with players during his tenure, including new Perth Glory signing Bruno Fornaroli, Tim Cahill and Neil Kilkenny, and it's understood CFG have tolerated the tension.

But a lack of success, inconsistency and a placid style of play at the Melbourne club has believed to have put Joyce's job on a knife edge.