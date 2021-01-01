Manuel Marquez on comeback against Bengaluru: Hyderabad had belief until the end

Hyderabad managed to preserve their six-game unbeaten run with a late fightback against Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Manuel Marquez' team was two goals down until the 86th minute but Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza scored to help the team pick up their fourth draw in a row.

The gaffer was proud of the comeback put together by his team and felt that they didn't deserve to lose the game.

"I am very proud of my players not just today but for the whole season. They believed until the end of the game. We didn't deserve to lose this game. The second goal of Bengaluru was a gift from our team. We got one very important point.

"The score is 2-2. It is one point more. Only six games left in the league stage, we are in the fight (for the playoffs). I am proud of the Indian players and foreigners too. The people from the bench were also very important," Marquez said after the game.

He also quipped that the risky approach that he wants his team to take in matches is the reason why they found themselves two goals down against Bengaluru.

"I think there was a stat that we are the team which concedes more goals in transitions. Because we take risks. If we play only long balls, we don't have these kinds of players, (we need) only Aridane. This is the team's style. When you make a mistake, it is a very clear chance for the opponent."

Hyderabad changed the system to a 3-5-2 towards the end of the game and the tactics helped open up an organized Bengaluru defence.

"I told them (at half-time) that if we continue playing in the same way, we will have chances to win the game. They scored from one of their strong points, that is set pieces. Hyderabad controlled the game after 15 minutes. And we failed to score from clear chances.

"The change in the system was at the end, playing with three defenders in a 3-5-2. Sometimes you can equalise, sometimes they finish the game from a counter-attack."

