Mane transfer is a 'real rocket' for Bundesliga after Lewandowski exit, says RB Leipzig's Orban

The defender joked that he thought he was in for a boring season following the exit of Bayern's top scorer

RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban has told GOAL and SPOX that he believes Sadio Mane's arrival will be a big boost to the Bundesliga following the departure of Robert Lewandowski. The German top-flight lost its most prolific scorer this season when Lewandowski left to join Barcelona for a reported €50 million (£42m/$50m) fee, while another key goal scorer in Borussia Dortmund hero Erling Haaland left for Manchester City.

Bayern have rejuvenated their attack in the summer transfer window, however, having brought in Senegal star Sadio Mane from Liverpool in a deal worth €41m (£35m/$43m).

What did Orban say about Sadio Mane?

Orban joked that he was worried the Bundesliga would be boring without Lewandowski and Haaland, but maintains Mane offers a real threat to Bayern's opponents.

Asked about the toughest opponents he has faced, Orban told GOAL: “There are quite a few. Lewandowski and Haaland have been formative strikers in recent years, it was never easy to defend against them, they are simply two exceptional players!

"This year they are no longer there and I thought I'll be a bit bored this season until Sadio Mane was signed.

"Seriously, there are already a lot of good guys in the league and with Mane a real rocket is coming our way and mine."

Can RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title?

Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season after recovering from a difficult start to the campaign under previous coach Jesse Marsch.

The Saxony team are hoping for a stronger season in the coming term and Orban is confident they can compete with their direct rivals.

"Dortmund and Bayern have strengthened themselves very well on the transfer market. It is important for us to continue to improve. That is primarily about consistency and we have to show that in every game," he added.

"In general, I would I wish that the Bundesliga wouldn't be decided on matchday 30 and would get a little more exciting again.

"Whether it's Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen or hopefully us, who stay up there for a long time, is of secondary importance."