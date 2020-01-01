Mane & Salah vs Masuaku: West Ham can dare to dream at Liverpool

The Hammers have been inspiring since their opening day league defeat, but ending the Reds’ 62-game unbeaten run at Anfield will be far from easy

The swiftness with which the mood around football clubs can change never ceases to amaze. Ask supporters of , and they’ll back up this claim given the general feeling following their 2-0 defeat by on gameweek one.

Throw in the sale of Grady Diangana, the club’s academy graduate who was sold to West Bromwich Albion when many supporters felt he would be integrated into the side, and maybe the fierce criticism of the club was justified.

At the time it was suggested that proper signings or an improvement in performances and results — or both — would lift the gloom around the fanbase, and the side has placated dissatisfied supporters with recent results. Said Benrahma, a significantly more rounded player than the youngster three years his junior, has also arrived at the London Stadium on loan from with an obligation to buy.

While some would look to the 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers in late September as the turning point for David Moyes’ side, makings of a turnaround were hatched in their 2-1 defeat by at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, the Hammers, in Moyes’ absence, deserved more at the home of their London rivals. One of the notable differences in West Ham’s approach was their 5-4-1 shape, with Arthur Masuaku utilised at left wing-back.

The lively Democratic Republic of Congo wide defender has often presented a curious, yet frustrating case for West Ham supporters. While he’s typically a modern full-back, capable of going past his man with regularity, he takes too many liberties defensively.

It’s no surprise the former Olympiacos defender has finished all four seasons since moving to the English top flight in 2016 as one of the top four accomplished dribblers in the East London club. In 2017/18, the wideman completed 3.1 dribbles per game, higher than every teammate including Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and the departed Marko Arnautovic.

However, the irritation with the 26-year-old has often been in his relaxed nature in possession, especially in potentially dangerous situations.

A recent instance played out in last week’s 1-1 draw with : having stuck to his defensive task to win the ball off Riyad Mahrez on the counter, he was immediately dispossessed by the Algerian and the turnover inside West Ham’s half led to a clear-cut chance for City.

That happened in the 86th minute, and Moyes’ side may have paid the price for Masuaku holding on to the ball longer than necessary. Had the Englishman been more clinical, the visitors’ wretched run of defeats by the Manchester outfit and Pep Guardiola would have extended to 10 defeats in succession in all competitions.

In theory, moving the adventurous defender to wing-back not only mitigates for the avoidable errors, but it also enhances his attacking qualities. Masuaku has created two big chances so far, level with Aaron Cresswell, and his Expected Assists of 1.69 per Understat is superior to other colleagues.

What has been impressive in West Ham’s collective improvement has been the creative potential of the side, despite surrendering possession to the opponent. They won the Expected Goals battle vs Arsenal (2.06-1.33), (3.06-0.39) and (2.03-0.46), although Hotspur outdid their xG (1.78-1.50) in that rip-roaring 3-3 draw, while they limited Man City to 0.89 xG.

A salient point to consider going into Saturday’s encounter vs is how Spurs’ individual quality meant they didn’t need to fashion out clear-cut chances against Moyes’ team as they raced three goals clear.

Two of the Lilywhites’ strikes came about from the individual brilliance of Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, and Jurgen Klopp’s team are similar while also being significantly more rounded. One moment you think you’re matching up to them nicely and...seconds later, Mohamed Salah is scoring a goal out of nothing or Mane is producing something either by creating or finishing.

The current African Footballer of the Year was involved in both goals in last week’s comeback win over just as Salah was denied what was probably going to be a Goal of the Season contender.

Mane peeled off Chris Basham to get on the end of Jordan Henderson’s cross, saved by Aaron Ramsdale, but Roberto Firmino tucked home the rebound into an empty net. He then sent an absolutely precise ball beyond Enda Stevens for the 5’8 Diogo Jota to complete the 2-1 turnaround.

Both goals came after phases of play where the Blades looked to add to their advantage at 1-0 or regain the lead for 2-1. The comeback extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield to 62, leaving them 24 behind ’s 86-game unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge.

The fierce mentality of the Merseyside club to keep pushing for results has been the hallmark of their ascent under Klopp, with Mane and Salah regularly spearheading fightbacks by their deadly decisiveness.

West Ham will be well aware of what they’re coming up against due to Liverpool’s turnaround in the final 20 minutes having been 2-1 up in the corresponding fixture in February before the lockdown.

On that night, it was Salah who levelled with 20 minutes on the clock while Mane scored the winner in the final 10 minutes.

The Hammers are in even better shape to pull off a scare but a lot will depend on Antonio’s fitness and how long he can play for if considered ready to play on Merseyside. Klopp’s ‘Mentality Monsters’ are already without Virgil van Dijk for the season and Fabinho looks likely to miss out having been replaced by Rhys Williams in midweek.

Still, the sheer danger Mane and Salah possess mean Masuaku and co. will have to play a perfect game to beat the defending champions on Saturday.

Following their recent run and last season’s promising showing, Moyes will be confident in his side’s ability to end the world champions’ incredible Anfield run as he also seeks some personal joy in beating Klopp for the first time.