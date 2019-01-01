Liverpool attacker Mane ‘ready’ to start against Chelsea in Super Cup showdown

The Senegal star has expressed his readiness ahead of Wednesday’s match against Frank Lampard’s side

and forward Sadio Mane has played down any talk of fatigue ahead of the Reds’ showdown against in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old had just a 16-day summer break owing to his commitment with his national team at the Africa Cup of Nations – where the Teranga Lions lost 1-0 to Riyad Mahrez’s in the final.

However, the former forward has dismissed any question about his readiness to start for Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday.

“Yes, I think I'm ready [to start]," Mane is quoted as saying on Liverpool’s official website.

"Tiredness, I think, is here [pointing to his head] – for sure.

“I've been playing professional football a long time [and] I think I never even had holidays for more than 20 days [for the last] seven years now.

"I'm used to it and, for sure, I'm ready. I'm here, so let's do it."

The Senegal international made a cameo appearance in Liverpool’s 4-1 thumping of Norwich in the Premier League opener on Friday - coming on for Divock Origi in the 74th minute.

He will hope to carry on his superb form on the continent for the Reds after notching four goals in the run-up to the title last season, including a brace against the Round of 16.