Mane goal: Balogun questions VAR ruling in Manchester United draw vs Liverpool

The Senegal star thought he had cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener to draw Jurgen Klopp's men level at but it was adjudged to be handball

and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun is far from happy after seeing Sadio Mane's equaliser for against ruled out for handball.

A late effort from Adam Lallana rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp's men as they settled for a 1-1 draw in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

It was an eventful first-half at Old Trafford with both teams finding the back of the net but the VAR took centre stage after allowing a goal and disallowing the other.

After consulting the VAR, Marcus Rashford's opener in the 36th minute was allowed to stand by referee Martin Atkinson in the intriguing encounter despite what appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

A few minutes later, Mane scored the equaliser for Liverpool but it was chalked off for handball after the technology review.

In his reaction to the judgement, Balogun made a case for the international and why his goal should have stood.

Article continues below

"How’s that a handball?? Seriously??? Bounces off his thigh against his hand, which is nowhere near an unnatural position, especially if you consider that he has to “fight” the defender off," Balogun tweeted.

How’s that a handball?? Seriously?? Bounces off his thigh against his hand, which is no where near an unnatural position, esepceillay if you consider that the has to “fight” the defender off. — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 20, 2019

These hand ball decisions are a part of the game that aaaalways will be heavily discussed - not as reasonable as we do now though 😅

But for me this situation is not a handball, regardless of who I’m rooting for. — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 20, 2019

The first 45 minutes ended with Manchester United benefitting from the technology, but Liverpool continued their push for an equaliser after the restart and were finally rewarded in the 85th minute.

Lallana benefitted from Andrew Robertson's cross to stretch the Reds' unbeaten run to nine games in the English top-flight this season.