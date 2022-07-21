'Mane won't score 40 or 50 goals' - Bayern Munich signing cannot replace Lewandowski alone, warns Kimmich

The Bundesliga side have lost their top scorer and the midfielder says the whole team must chip in to replace him

Joshua Kimmich has warned that Sadio Mane cannot be seen as a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. The German champions saw star striker Lewandowski leave for Barcelona this summer, while Mane was signed from Liverpool to strengthen their attack.

Mane scored an impressive 120 goals in his six seasons at Liverpool, but his most prolific campaign saw him strike 22 times in the Premier League.

What did Kimmich say about Sadio Mane?

But Kimmich admits that the Senegal international is not expected to score 50 goals a season, as Lewandowski did last term.

"With Lewy we lose a lot of goals, we have to replace that collectively. Sadio is of course a great player, but I don't think he scores 40 or 50 goals, he brings others qualities," the Bayern star said.

"I think he's hungry, that he wants to go ahead and win titles. He's doing quite well. In the beginning he was relatively calm, but he's an open, easy-going guy. He always has something to say. I think he'll fit in well."

Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt both scored in Bayern Munich's first pre-season friendly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iyaBYSpI64 — GOAL (@goal) July 21, 2022

Can De Ligt help replace Lewandowski?

Bayern have also strengthened their defence by signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

The centre-back scored an impressive 13 times for Juventus and eight for Ajax and Kimmich believes he can contribute to their attack as well as boosting the back line - with an impressive strike registered on debut during a friendly outing against D.C United.

"He was already captain of Ajax when he was 19 because he has the ability to lead, to direct, to organise," he added.

"He will certainly score one or two goals for us - which is also important after Lewy's departure.

"The 50 goals have to come from somewhere. It's good for us when we have someone in the back who's good at tackling, who organises and also scores goals."