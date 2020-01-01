Manchester United congratulate East Bengal on their centenary and impending ISL entry

The Red Devils conveyed their best wishes to the Red and Golds on their upcoming ISL journey...

English football giants have congratulated on their centenary and also for all but securing a spot in the 2020-21 season of the (ISL).

The Red Devils, on Monday, in a letter addressed to East Bengal's General Secretary Kalyan Majumder, sent their wishes to the Kolkata giants.

The letter read, "We would like to hereby congratulate East Bengal Club and the millions of East Bengal fans for its centenary year celebrations. We are well aware about the rich history of your club and its colourful journey since 1st August 1920.

"We must also thank you for the wonderful experience we had during our recent site visit to your club at Kolkata, .

"We are also happy to know that all the efforts will be made to see East Bengal figuring in this season's Indian and we hereby send our best wishes for your new journey. All the very best for the bright future of the club."

The Red and Golds recently roped in Kolkata-based cement giants Shree Cement Limited as their new investor and are all set to take part in the ISL.

The two parties have already formed a new company by the name of Shree Cement Foundation which will be the entity that will pick up the bid proposal for a spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) on behalf of East Bengal.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have already invited bids for the inclusion of an 11th team in the ISL. The soft bid document must be submitted by September 14th and hard copy by September 17th.