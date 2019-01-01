Manchester United news: Club to create 'atmosphere section' in bid to revitalise Old Trafford

Manchester United to create 'atmosphere section' in bid to revitalise Old Trafford

United have been criticised for a lack of atmosphere during home games ever since Roy Keane accused some fans of lacking interest in 2000

have announced the creation of an 'atmosphere section' at Old Trafford.

United have held trials over the past two seasons but confirmed on Tuesday that part of the ground will be a dedicated singing section next term.

The area will be located in the first tier of the Stretford End, while new accessible seating options for disabled fans are also being introduced.

United confirmed the launch of the atmosphere section while announcing season ticket prices have been frozen for the eighth year in a row.

"The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible," Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director, told the Telegraph.

"So we're delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that."

United have been under pressure to improve the voracity of the Old Trafford atmosphere ever since former captain Roy Keane criticised sections of the home support for "not having a clue" about what was happening on the pitch when United play at home.

In an interview with the BBC in 2000 following a game against Dynamo Kyiv, Keane said: "Away from home our fans are fantastic, I'd call them the hardcore fans.

"But at home they have a few drinks and probably the prawn sandwiches, and they don't realise what's going on out on the pitch."

Keane's remarks helped coin the term 'prawn sandwich brigade' to describe fans that attend matches without contributing to the atmosphere.

United have been in talks with supporter groups to introduce measures to improve the atmosphere inside Old Trafford on matchdays ever since Ed Woodward became the club's chief executive in 2013.

And Old Trafford isn't the only top-flight ground to have come under attack for lacking noise.

's former ground was famously dubbed 'Highbury the library' during the latter half of the 1990's, and fans of many other sides have bemoaned a subdued atmosphere ever since English grounds were remodeled to be all-seater on the recommendation of the Taylor Report in 1990.