Manchester United have taken the first step in their bid to sign France's Manu Koné, aware that the Roma midfielder also sits on Arsenal's radar.

According to the English newspaper "Mirror", United have made the first move and opened official talks with Roma over the French midfielder, who is valued at 60 million euros (51 million pounds sterling).

Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to fight them for the France star, who lit up the 2026 World Cup with Les Bleus.

His displays in the tournament turned heads. A host of clubs are now lining up to sign him this summer.

Roma may have qualified for the Champions League, but they still need to offload players. Koné stood out as the man most likely to raise a big fee, his World Cup form having sent his price soaring.

Some in Italy also reckoned United pulled out of a deal for Atalanta's Ederson because they had found a new target.

Strengthening the midfield has been a summer priority at Old Trafford. Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have already arrived, yet United want more quality in the middle of the park. Those two cost 85 million pounds sterling, and it seems the club are willing to spend again.