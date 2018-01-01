Live Scores
Manchester City v Hoffenheim

Manchester City vs Hoffenheim: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side will hope to cement first place in their Champions League group by picking up at least a point at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will hope to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season in their Champions League match-up against Hoffenheim.

The Premier League champions have already secured qualification from the group but Lyon could still overtake City if Pep Guardiola's side lose at home, and the French club beat Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hoffenheim are yet to win a game in Group F and will not be holding much hope of getting a victory against City.

Game Man City vs Hoffenheim
Date Wednesday, December 12
Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on Univision Deportes and streamed on B/R Live

US TV channel Online stream
Univision Deportes B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and streamed on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream
BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Man City players
Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric, Bravo
Defenders Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Sandler, Walker, Danilo
Midfielders Fernandinho, Gundogan, Delph, Foden, D. Silva, Diaz, B. Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne
Forwards Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Claudio Bravo and Kevin De Bruyne remain unavailable for Man City. Benjamin Mendy is also sidelined whilst Sergio Aguero is a doubt.

David Silva is set to be out for three weeks with a muscular problem.

Man City starting XI: Ederson, Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Foden, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus.

Position Hoffenheim players
Goalkeepers Baumann, Stolz, Kobel
Defenders Brenet, Kaderabek, Bicakcic, Nuhu, Schulz, Hubner, Hoogma, Akpoguma, Posch, Amade
Midfielders Nordtveit, Rupp, Geiger, Demirbay, Grillitsch, Bittencourt, Zuber, Amiri, Vogt, Pires, Grifo, Hack, Baumgartner
Forwards Nelson, Belfodil, Otto, Kramaric, Szalai, Joelinton

Hoffenheim starting XI: Baumann; Kaderabek, Brenet, Nuhu, Hubner; Schulz; Grillitsch, Geiger, Bittencourt, Kramaric, Joelinton.

Betting & Match Odds

Unsurprisingly, City are heavily fancied for this game with bet365 making them odds-on favourites at 2/7. Hoffenheim are available at 10/1 and the draw is 11/2

Match Preview

Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2018-19

City will be hoping to right the wrongs of Saturday night when they face Hoffenheim in their final Champions League group game. 

The Premier League champions saw their hopes of an undefeated season ended as Chelsea comfortably disposed of City in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

This means they now trail Liverpool in the Premier League title race with a gap of one point to make up.

Pep Guardiola may elect to rest players in what should be a routine win against Hoffenheim as to not further worsen their injury crisis.

They have been without key man Kevin de Bruyne again recently, while David Silva has now joined the Belgium international on the sidelines.

Hoffenheim have been off the pace in the Bundesliga this season, sitting in seventh place as they chase Champions League qualification for next term.

The German side can still make the Europa League if they finish third but they need Lyon to do them a favour against Shakhtar.

