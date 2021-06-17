Manchester City announce signing of Jamaica international Khadija Shaw on a three-year deal

The forward arrives from Bordeaux after scoring 22 goals in 20 league games in France last season

Manchester City have announced the signing of Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw from Bordeaux, subject to work visa and international clearance.

Goal reported in April that a deal was close and the Jamaica international has now signed a three-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting forwards on the planet, finishing as the top-scorer in France last season after bagging 22 goals in just 20 games.

She also has an incredible record for her country, with 42 goals in just 30 caps since making her senior international debut at the age of 18.

What has been said?

Speaking upon the announcement, Shaw said: “It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player. I chose this club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team.

“I want to be tested and there is so much experience in the team here, so I know I will learn a lot from everybody around me. I grew up as a City fan, and I even have some family members who live in Manchester. When I told them about my move, they were so happy and excited.

“I’ve always watched the English game and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to be a part of – the Women's Super League is growing and developing tremendously, and I feel as though this is the perfect move for me.”

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We're delighted to welcome Khadija to Manchester City. She's a very talented young player and we're pleased that we've been able to add her to our already productive forward line.

"She's enjoyed a successful couple of years in France with Bordeaux and the fact that she finished as the league's top scorer this past campaign speaks volumes about the calibre of player that she is. Her form on the international stage is incredibly impressive too and we're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons."

What will Shaw bring to Man City?

Man City had a strong first season under new coach Taylor last year, winning the Women's FA Cup and finishing second in the WSL, but will be keen to build on that and the signing of Shaw is something that can help them do so.

The Jamaican brings a completely different option to their current first-choice No.9, Ellen White, and also adds depth and competition to that position, which the club have lacked.

White's style is more similar to a classic centre forward, with fantastic instincts in the box and the ability to hold the ball up well, drop deep and bring others into play. Shaw, however, has the ability to create chances for herself and has a lot more pace with which to terrorise defenders.

