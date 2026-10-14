Manchester City remain among football's elite year after year. But following every Skyblues match takes more than one streaming service, with different broadcasters holding the rights to different competitions.

Here's where to watch City across each competition.

How to watch Manchester City live on TV and via live stream

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup: TV and live-stream coverage

Sky retain the Premier League broadcasting rights in Germany and show every match live, either individually or as part of a simultaneous match broadcast. You can also stream Manchester City matches on WOW or the Sky Go app.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. They'll show any City appearances in the League Cup live, including matches against lower-division teams.

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

In Germany, DAZN have exclusive rights to the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service have secured the rights for several years and show all relevant matches live.

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Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. DAZN show most Manchester City matches live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive rights to one top Tuesday match on each matchday.

From the 2027/28 season, new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcasting market and take over a large share of the rights. Details of the new rights package are available here.

Should Manchester City reach the final, ZDF will also show it on free-to-air TV, as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Follow Manchester City with SPOX live text commentary

SPOX also provide live text commentary for selected Skyblues matches, including Champions League games. Visit our homepage on matchdays to find the commentaries around an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City TV guide: club profile