Man Utd's thrashing against Liverpool had been coming, admits Shaw

Luke Shaw has admitted Manchester United's thrashing at the hands of Liverpool had been coming.

United extended their winless streak in the Premier League to four games after losing 5-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored early goals to set Liverpool on their way to a comprehensive victory, with a Mohamed Salah hat-trick completing the scoring, and Shaw was in no mood to offer any excuses after the game.

What's been said?

The United left-back told Stadium Astro: “I think it's ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror. Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves?

“Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we're way too easy to play against. I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it can't be possible that they can have sort of three running through in the first five minutes.

"We need to be more compact, we need to be better and we know that. I think also maybe we can say this result was coming. I think in past games where we've won, we haven't been at our best and we know that.

“We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”

Man Utd hit 'rock bottom'

Solskjaer also gave an honest assessment of his side's latest domestic display, as questions continue to be asked of whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

"It is the darkest day I have had leading these players," The Norwegian, who was handed a new three-year contract in August, told Sky Sports. "We were not good enough individually and as a team, [we] can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did.

"[The responsibility] is mine, that is it."

Solskjaer added on whether he still believes he can turn United's fortunes around: "I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now. It is going to be a difficult one.

"The players will be low but there's loads of characters there. We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this. Let's see where we take it."

Article continues below

What's next?

The Red Devils are now eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, and will have five days to reflect on their dismal showing against Liverpool before another crucial fixture against Tottenham.

Solskjaer's side will then turn their attention to a Champions League group stage meeting with Atalanta before preparations begin for the first Manchester derby of the season against noisy neighbours City on November 6.

Further reading