Man Utd winger Diallo completes Rangers loan move one year after £37m transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has completed a loan move to Rangers, one year on from his initial £37 million ($50m) transfer to Old Trafford.

United spent big money to bring Diallo in from Atalanta in January 2021, tying him to a five-season contract with the option of an extra year.

The 19-year-old has not yet been able to establish himself as a regular in the Red Devils first team, though, and the decision has now been taken for him to continue his development at Ibrox for the next six months.

What's been said?

Diallo is excited about the opportunity to join up with the Scottish Premiership champions and could make his debut as early as this weekend, with Rangers due to take in a trip to Ross County.

“I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season," the Ivorian told the club's official website after his unveiling.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.

“I look forward to training with my teammates for the first time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: "I am really pleased to add Amad to our squad for the rest of the season.

“He is a player who I have been aware of for some time, and when the opportunity to sign him came up, we were very keen to make it happen.

“He will add a lot to our squad and provide even more competition for the players in the forward areas.”

🆕 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce the loan signing of @Amaddiallo_19 from @manutd until the end of the season. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 27, 2022

What will Diallo bring to Rangers?

Diallo will add greater strength to Rangers attacking ranks as they seek to defend their domestic crown and go into the latter stages of the Europa League as the season progresses.

Jermain Defoe's exit earlier this month effectively freed up a spot for the teenager, who will surely be relishing the chance to get some regular minutes under his belt.

United supporters have seen glimpses of what Diallo is capable of, most notably in a Europa League last-16 second-leg clash with Milan last season - during which he scored the winner with a superb improvised header.

That was the only goal he has recorded for the Red Devils in nine senior appearances to date, but he will hope to return a better all-around player in the summer and force his way into the team's plans.

