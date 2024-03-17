Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Old Trafford is set to stage the FA Cup semi-finals clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Monday (AEST).
While Erik ten Hag's Red Devils edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their fifth-round encounter, Jurgen Klopp's side registered a 3-0 victory over Southampton to make it here.
Following their departures from the Carabao Cup and Champions League, United are looking to the FA Cup as their only chance to win a trophy, as they are presently sixth in the Premier League.
In contrast, having already clinched the Carabao Cup, Liverpool are sitting second in the Premier League, and are still in the reckoning in the FA Cup and the Europa League.
Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 am AEST
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.
It will kick off at 1:30 am AEST on Monday, March 18, in Australia.
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Manchester United team news
The hosts have been handed a triple injury boost as Ten Hag confirmed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire will be available for selection.
It will be too soon for Mason Mount to return to action, although the midfielder has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir are all sidelined through injuries, while Jonny Evans is a doubt due to a niggle.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Malacia, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Liverpool team news
Klopp revealed that the likes of Bobby Clark, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could make it in time for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford.
However, the lot of Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are all expected to miss out on account of their respective concerns.
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunes and Luis Diaz are likely to lead the Reds' attack.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Adrian
|Defenders:
|Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 17, 2023
|Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|March 5, 2023
|Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|August 22, 2022
|Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
|Premier League
|July 12, 2022
|Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool
|Club Friendly
|April 19, 2022
|Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United
|Premier League