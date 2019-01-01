Man Utd urged to do Solskjaer deal now and end uncertainty at Old Trafford

Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov believes it would be better for all concerned if a decision on the club's next manager was made imminently

have been urged to bring “clarity” to Old Trafford, with Dimitar Berbatov calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be handed the reins on a permanent basis.

It appeared at one stage as though such a decision was a mere matter of time.

With an interim boss having delivered an immediate reversal in fortune upon succeeding Jose Mourinho, a full-time contract was considered by many to be a given.

No deal has been done as yet, though, despite United being back in top-four contention and through to the quarter-finals of the .

Back-to-back defeats in Premier League and FA Cup competition have dampened the excitement somewhat and led to suggestions that the likes of Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino could still be in the picture.

Berbatov hopes that is not the case, with Solskjaer having done a fine job so far, and he believes an appointment should be made imminently so that those on and off the field know where they stand.

The ex-United striker told Betfair: “Talking as a former player I am sure the current playing staff at the club would welcome some clarity on Solskjaer's status at the club.

“It is tiring to have so much change in the managerial position. A club needs that stability at the top.

“For a team that did not change manager for 25 years to have so much churn in such an important role suggests they don't know what they're doing.

“With all the work he has done I don't think it would be fair to him or the players if they don't announce that he is going to stay in charge.

“Ole was able to raise the spirit, the team, everything at the club. He was the guy who took responsibility in a difficult situation.

“Purely on what he achieved so far he deserves an extension. He has earned it.

Article continues below

“He is young for a manager, an ex-United player - it's the best combination for the club to build for the future.”

Despite the recent setbacks, Solskjaer has still overseen 14 wins from 19 games at the helm.

He knows what it means to be associated with United, having enjoyed a productive spell at the club as a player, and has earned the backing of prominent players past and present – with Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney among the more recent to have offered their support to the Norwegian.