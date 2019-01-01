Man Utd to consider loan moves for Chong, Gomes & Garner

The Red Devils are in the process of piecing together plans for the January window, with it possible that academy graduates will be sent elsewhere

could make the decision to let Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner leave on short-term loan deals in January, says academy player performance manager Les Parry.

A path to the first team has opened up for youth graduates at Old Trafford as Louis van Gaal introduced Marcus Rashford into the senior fold during his time at the helm, while Jose Mourinho gave opportunities to Scott McTominay, among others.

Gomes, Chong and Garner have all seen competitive minutes, but they do face fierce competition for places from more experienced and often international-calibre stars.

With that in mind, it may be that exciting youngsters are given the opportunity to further their development by finding regular minutes elsewhere when the transfer window re-opens.

Parry told United’s official website: “There will be lots of hard work, as part of what Nicky Butt puts together as the plan for everybody. We’ll plan it out and we’ve identified four or five who might be going out in January. Obviously, our first-team manager has a say.

“Three lads could have possibly gone on loan – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner – but he wanted to keep them here and have a look at them on tour. So a decision will be made, no doubt, for January as well. Hopefully, all three will be in the first team and not going anywhere.

“As we know at this club, lads have got into the first team and a lot of it has been through circumstances they’ve got no control over. They’ve been presented with an opportunity and they’ve taken the opportunity so now a couple of them are regulars on the teamsheet each week. We’ve had opportunities that have cropped up from nowhere. That’s football.

“Hopefully, some of the lads out on loan now will also catch the eye as some have gone out with a perception of their ability and where they’ll end up but hopefully they’ll come back and people will say maybe we’ve got a little diamond.”

Those behind the scenes at United believe the right approach has been taken with players of promise in recent times, with that expected to remain the case heading forward.

Parry added: “We're very pleased with the way it works. Nicky Butt identifies, with me and Neil Wood, and the manager, which players he wants to go out and we got every lad we wanted out. We got them all clubs.

“There are opportunities that come along and you wonder whether to take them or not, or leave them for another week or so in the hope you can get something a little bit better suited. But it is constant work, especially when people know I’m doing the job, there are a lot of phone calls all the time, asking about certain players, obviously not only ones playing for the first team.

“We draw up a player’s needs before we start the process. I’m not kidding that we tick every box, because we can’t, but there have been a few clubs for one or two players, that we didn’t think were suitable. On the face of it, it might look a good move, but we didn’t think it was, for one reason or another, so we looked elsewhere.”