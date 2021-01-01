Man Utd team news: Rashford and Anthony Elanga travel for Granada clash

The England international has recovered enough to take part in training but is unlikely to last 90 minutes against the Spanish side

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be assessed on Thursday to establish if he can play a part in the Europa League clash against Granada.

The Red Devils star limped off in the win against Brighton at the weekend but trained with his team-mates on Wednesday morning ahead of flying out to Spain. The England international could be fit to start but it is unlikely he will last the full first leg of the quarter-final clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also promoted 18-year-old winger Anthony Elanga to the first-team squad in the absence of Anthony Martial, who is missing with a knee injury he picked up on international duty.

What was said?

Speaking about Rashford's injury, Solskjaer said: “I can’t disclose the team now. Marcus is travelling and we’ve got to make a decision tomorrow if he starts. I don’t think he’ll be a 90-minute man, so let’s see where he’s at tomorrow.

“Marcus joined in training this morning so let’s see how he reacts. If there’s any risk of making it worse I’m not going to over-play him. His back has recovered and he’s a tough one. It’s also a responsibility for the player to tell us, as he did on Sunday, he said it was too sore and he had to come off.”

What about the ongoing goalkeeper debate?

Dean Henderson has started the last seven games for United while David de Gea missed out on a place in the starting XI against Brighton at the weekend, and Solskjaer would not disclose who would play against Granada.

“With the 'keepers, that’s the same. I’ve got two very, very good options and whoever plays will play well I’m sure,” Solskjaer said. “David has been a top keeper and is still a top keeper. If it’s Dean or David I’m very comfortable with both of them and I’m very happy that none of them are happy not to play.”

Will Elanga play a part?

The 18-year-old has been impressing since making the step up to the first team and will be on the bench in Spain on Thursday night.

“Anthony will be in the squad on the bench. He has impressed in training with us, he was very unlucky two or three months ago when he got a bad injury and he worked really hard to come back,” Solskjaer explained.

“He was due to move into the first-team squad back then. He’s got some X-factor. He’s a goalscoring winger, he’s confident, he likes to beat men, finish with his right and left foot and he’s got a great attitude. When he’s been training with us he’s not been fazed by it, he’s been confident. He’s not there just for experience, he’s there to play a part if he has to.”

Who has made the travelling squad?

Eric Bailly, meanwhile, is still in Ivory Coast after testing positive for Covid-19.

Full squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Rashford.

